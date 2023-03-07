Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Phoenix Advance

How is your season so far?

"We are off to a good start. We have had rocket ships at most of the races. You can always be better, but Trackhouse Racing is giving us great equipment and our pit stops have been really fast this season."

Three top-10s in three races. Is a top-10 the expectation in each race now?

"No. It's to win."

How helpful will be Friday’s practice in Phoenix?

“It will be helpful for everyone as we try to get used to the new low downforce package and try to get into a rhythm. I don’t really have an answer on what is going to happen. It’s going to be different but we won’t know until Friday.”

How do you feel the response has been to you as far as attracting your fellow Hispanics into the sport? But how much do you think you have helped being at the Cup level?

"You know, it helps a lot. I've been doing this already for several years. I have noticed that every year, with a lot of work from myself, NASCAR, my sponsors, the racetracks, the Daniel's Amigos, every year we get better, every year we have a bigger community on the track.

"But something I learned is that consistent work is paying off, is getting better. But success on track just brings it to a whole different level. At the end of the day you are going to be way more attached to something if you know that your guy and your person that is just like you - in my case obviously Hispanic - is being successful. In my opinion, winning races, being in the Playoffs, contending almost every weekend, that played a huge role.

"And in my opinion, 2022 has been the biggest step I have seen in my racing career in Cup when it comes to the Hispanic community. So it's amazing. I feel like we are in a huge momentum right now. Obviously 2023 we're expecting to be an even more successful season.

"I think myself, NASCAR, Coca-Cola, Freeway Insurance and all the people that helped me put these things together, we are definitely moving the needle."