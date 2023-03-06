Buescher Finishes 21st in Vegas

Chris Buescher had to battle his way through 400 miles at a very windy Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday afternoon, ultimately finishing 21st in the NEXLETOL Ford Mustang.

After turning the fourth-quickest practice time on Saturday, Buescher put himself 18th on the grid to start. The opening stage of 80 laps ran caution-free with Buescher crossing the stripe 15th.

Just after the green flag for stage two, the No. 99 pinched the No. 17 Ford into the outside wall resulting in right-front damage, although Buescher was able to maintain speed throughout the run. He ultimately hit pit road 19 laps later for his third stop of the afternoon setting up a green flag run to the stage end where he would finish 23rd.

After restarting 24th to begin the final stage, Buescher gained his lap back at the next caution at lap 182. He maintained a similar position as the laps wound down, before a yellow was displayed with just six laps to go. The field took one attempt for a NASCAR Overtime restart attempt as Buescher avoided calamity on the final lap to finish 21st.

The No. 17 team returns to action next week in Phoenix with race coverage on Sunday set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Radio coverage can be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

