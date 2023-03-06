Monday, Mar 06

RCR NCS Race Report: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Chevrolet Team Showcase Never-Give-Up Mentality at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

 

“We had a long day in the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Camaro ZL1 today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but this Richard Childress Racing team never gave up. We started the race deeper in the field than any of us would have preferred, and long green-flag runs early in the race made it difficult to work on handling issues. We just didn’t hit on the balance today. At the end of the first run, we were pretty good. Just too free. Then, our Chevy got tightened up and I couldn’t get through the bumps very well. We salvaged what we could. We ended up with damage during a multi-car wreck on the last lap, but luckily, we were able to finish the race. I had no where to go. It was a tough day, but this team has a lot of fight. I’m looking forward to getting back on track at Phoenix Raceway."

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch And The No. 8 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Team Persevere For a Solid Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

 

"I'm proud of everyone at Richard Childress Racing for their hard work today. We started the race fifth in our Alsco Chevrolet and battled a tight-handling condition right off the bat. Crew chief Randall Burnett and the guys worked on the handling of our Chevy throughout the day, but long green-flag runs hindered our opportunities. When we did pit, the No. 8 team performed and gained us spots on pit road. We just never seemed to get the balance to where it needed to be to contend for the win. We’ll take this 14th-place finish, regroup and focus on Phoenix Raceway.”

 

-Kyle Busch

RCR PR

