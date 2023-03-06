RCR NCS Race Report: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

“We had a long day in the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Camaro ZL1 today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but this Richard Childress Racing team never gave up. We started the race deeper in the field than any of us would have preferred, and long green-flag runs early in the race made it difficult to work on handling issues. We just didn’t hit on the balance today. At the end of the first run, we were pretty good. Just too free. Then, our Chevy got tightened up and I couldn’t get through the bumps very well. We salvaged what we could. We ended up with damage during a multi-car wreck on the last lap, but luckily, we were able to finish the race. I had no where to go. It was a tough day, but this team has a lot of fight. I’m looking forward to getting back on track at Phoenix Raceway." -Austin Dillon