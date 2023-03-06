Transcripts: Bubba Wallace - Pit Road Interview - Las Vegas

Q. Bubba Wallace hung aroung the top 10 all day long, right there just outside the top 5 at times. That last restart things went your way and ended up with a good top-5 run?

BUBBA WALLACE: Yeah, no doubt. I love coming here to Vegas. Really thought we had a much better car than what we had in the race from practice. Just couldn't get the front end to work for whatever reason. We tried everything, going the other way on air, going the opposite way on air, and just could never figure it out, so we've got a lot of work to do for our mile-and-a-half stuff. But all in all, solid day. Happy for our Columbia Toyota Camry TRD team.

Never stop fighting. You never give up. I almost come over the radio and said, hey, good job, we finished sixth, then the caution came out, and I perked up again and got some.

NASCAR PR