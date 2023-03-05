Transcripts: Kyle Larson - Pit Road Interview - Las Vegas

Q. Kyle Larson comes home second today. Looked like you had this thing in hand and under control. What were the thoughts when that caution came out with two laps to go?

KYLE LARSON: Damn. (Chuckles.) It's just part of Cup racing. It seems like kind of laps down, lap by lap, and then sure enough, the yellow lights come on.

Yeah, you've just got to get over that and then try to execute a good pit stop, and I thought I did a really good job getting to my sign, and getting to the commitment line, I had a gap to William behind me, and their pit crew must have just did a really good job and got out in front of us, and that gave up the front row to us. I knew I was in trouble with the 19 staying out. I felt like William was going to get by him.

Yeah, just a bummer that we didn't end up the winner, but all in all, William probably had a little bit better car than I had today, and their pit crew executed when they needed to there at the end.

NASCAR PR