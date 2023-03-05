Transcripts: William Byron - Frontstretch Interview - Las Vegas

Q. William Byron, absolutely dominated the day, swept the stages, gets the win. I know a lot of people look at this first mile-and-a-half track to look forward to the rest of the season. What did that performance say to you, this team and your fans?

WILLIAM BYRON: Yeah, just been really confident about the group of guys that I have on this 24 team. They work extremely hard, and we spent a lot of time in the off-season just going through running at the sim with Chevy and running on iRacing and just trying to get better as a race car driver and as a team.

It's all about the team. It's a great pit crew.

Thinking of Chase back home. Wish he was out here with us. He's a great race car driver, great teammate. Wish he was out here, but thankful to Mr. H., Jeff Gordon. I know he's watching, and this raptortough.com Chevy was awesome. Honestly when we got back in traffic, it was a little bit tight, but we knew we had speed so we just had to have the right things play out, and Rudy made a good call, so it was good.

Q. Great battle with your teammate Kyle Larson. Then you guys decide to come down and pit. You mentioned your pit crew. They were lights out all day. What's that say about them and that call to come down and take two?

WILLIAM BYRON: Yeah, honestly, the one pit stop that they had that we lost the lead, I slid through the box or slid long, and that delays the stop. That was on me, and I knew they could get it done at the end.

Rudy has been under the weather all day. He's got the stomach bug, so he's been really quiet on the radio. But luckily it worked out there, and just thanks to all the fans for coming out. Always love racing in Vegas, how you move around, and excited for the year.

