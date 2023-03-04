NCS AT LAS VEGAS: William Byron Powers Chevrolet to Front Row Starting Spot

William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1 Qualified: 2nd Byron on his qualifying lap: “I felt good. That was a wide open lap there, so I’m not sure what I could have done different. Maybe cut a little bit of the track off (turn) four and I could have just let the car kind of wind out. I’m happy with the lap though. Being second is good. Not pumped to be second for the fact of not getting the pole, but at least it’s a good starting spot. I’m excited for that. We just need a good, solid day tomorrow with the No. 24 RaptorTough.com Chevy. Hopefully we can get ourselves a win and move up the points standings.”