NCS AT LAS VEGAS: William Byron Powers Chevrolet to Front Row Starting Spot

|
TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:
POS. DRIVER
2nd William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1
5th Kyle Busch, No. 8 Alsco Uniforms Camaro ZL1
6th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1
8th Ross Chastain, No. 1 GlobalTranz Camaro ZL1
11th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1
16th Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Smith’s / Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Camaro ZL1
19th Corey LaJoie, No. 7 EnviroXstream Camaro ZL1
22nd Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Camaro ZL1
23rd AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1
24th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Camaro ZL1
25th Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Camaro ZL1
26th Austin Dillon, No. 3 BREZTRI Camaro ZL1
27th Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
32nd Josh Berry, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1
33rd Ty Dillon, No. 77 NationsGuard Camaro ZL1
36th BJ McLeod, No. 78 Circle B Diecast Camaro ZL1
TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:
POS. DRIVER
1st Joey Logano (Ford)
2nd William Byron (Chevrolet)
3rd Ryan Blaney (Ford)
4th Ty Gibbs (Toyota)
5th Kyle Busch (Chevrolet)