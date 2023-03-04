Saturday, Mar 04

NCS AT LAS VEGAS: William Byron Powers Chevrolet to Front Row Starting Spot

NASCAR Cup Series News
Saturday, Mar 04 16
NCS AT LAS VEGAS: William Byron Powers Chevrolet to Front Row Starting Spot

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:  

POS.   DRIVER

2nd     William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1

5th      Kyle Busch, No. 8 Alsco Uniforms Camaro ZL1

6th      Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

8th      Ross Chastain, No. 1 GlobalTranz Camaro ZL1

11th    Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

16th    Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Smith’s / Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Camaro ZL1

19th    Corey LaJoie, No. 7 EnviroXstream Camaro ZL1

22nd   Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Camaro ZL1

23rd    AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

24th    Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Camaro ZL1

25th    Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Camaro ZL1

26th    Austin Dillon, No. 3 BREZTRI Camaro ZL1

27th    Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

32nd   Josh Berry, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

33rd    Ty Dillon, No. 77 NationsGuard Camaro ZL1

36th     BJ McLeod, No. 78 Circle B Diecast Camaro ZL1

 

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:  

POS.  DRIVER

1st      Joey Logano (Ford)

2nd     William Byron (Chevrolet)

3rd      Ryan Blaney (Ford)

4th      Ty Gibbs (Toyota)

5th      Kyle Busch (Chevrolet)

 

 

William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1

Qualified: 2nd

Byron on his qualifying lap:

“I felt good. That was a wide open lap there, so I’m not sure what I could have done different. Maybe cut a little bit of the track off (turn) four and I could have just let the car kind of wind out. I’m happy with the lap though. Being second is good. Not pumped to be second for the fact of not getting the pole, but at least it’s a good starting spot. I’m excited for that.

 

We just need a good, solid day tomorrow with the No. 24 RaptorTough.com Chevy. Hopefully we can get ourselves a win and move up the points standings.”

 
 

 

·       Kyle Larson was the fastest overall in the NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, clocking-in a lap of 29.282 seconds, at 184.407 mph, in his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1.

 

·       Of the 10 drivers that contested for the pole position in the final round of qualifying, four came from the Bowtie brigade: Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron and Kyle Larson; Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch, and Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain.

 

·       In the final round of qualifying, Bryon drove his No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1 to a front row starting spot for tomorrow’s race, laying down a lap of 29.165 seconds at 185.153 mph.

 

·       FOX will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker Pala Casino 400 on Sunday, March 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage can also be found on the PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. 

GM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Saturday Notebook: Las Vegas Ford Performance NASCAR: NCS Las Vegas Qualifying Quotes »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.