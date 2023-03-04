Ford Performance NASCAR: Las Vegas (Harrison Burton Accident Quote

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang (Involved in a single-car accident during practice session) – “I don’t know. I went sideways really quickly. I looked at my dash, because I had water temp flash hot… looked down and then back up to go in the corner, and as soon as I turned in, it was really sideways. I don’t know if that’s what happened or not. I’d like to see it before I say that. I want to at least know it wasn’t my fault before I say, ‘Yeah, a tire went down.’ That’s an easy excuse. That sucks so bad. I felt like we had a decent car – fired off OK with a lot of grip. Then all of a sudden, there wasn’t. Pretty upset I guess. I feel fine. It was definitely a hard hit. Anytime you get head-on with that speed, it doesn’t feel great. But, I feel fine – just wish I could have that corner back. I don’t know what exactly caused it, but I wish I had a chance to avoid it. I guess that’s part of it.”

Ford Performance PR