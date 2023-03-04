Chase Elliott out for Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Chase Elliott will not compete in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after sustaining a leg injury while snowboarding Friday in Colorado.

The 2020 series champion is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday night, according to a release from Hendrick Motorsports.

Josh Berry, a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver for JR Motorsports, will replace Elliott in the No. 9 Chevrolet this weekend. Berry, 32, has two previous Cup starts, with a best finish of 26th at Michigan in 2021, driving for Spire Motorsports.

“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” said team owner Rick Hendrick. "He's spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support, and we’ll provide any resources he needs. We hope to share another update later this weekend.”

The five-time NASCAR Cup Series most popular driver finished second last Sunday in the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.