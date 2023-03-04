Hendrick Motorsports statement - Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, will not compete in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway due to a leg injury.



Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, suffered the injury to his left leg today while snowboarding in Colorado. He is scheduled to undergo surgery this evening.



Josh Berry, 32, will fill in for Elliott in Sunday’s event at Las Vegas. Driving for Hendrick Motorsports affiliate JR Motorsports, he is a five-time race winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The Hendersonville, Tennessee, native has made two previous starts at the Cup level.



“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. "He's spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support, and we’ll provide any resources he needs. We hope to share another update later this weekend.”

