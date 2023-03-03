RCR Race Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1… Kyle Busch made his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2004. He won the 2009 spring event and has racked up 11 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile Nevada speedway. He has reeled off four consecutive top-five finishes at Las Vegas dating back to 2021 (his average finish in those events is an impressive 3.25) and most recently finished third this past October at Las Vegas. Busch has won three pole positions (2008, 2009 and 2020). Triple Duty... Busch is scheduled to compete in all three NASCAR national series events this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Friday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday. He enters the weekend with two victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2016 and 2019) and three victories in the Trucks (2018, 2019 and 2020). Historic Victory at Auto Club Speedway… Busch’s victory at Auto Club Speedway set numerous records. He became the first driver in NASCAR history to win a race in 19 consecutive seasons, surpassing Richard Petty’s previous mark of 18 seasons with a victory. Kyle and brother Kurt are now the all-time winningest brother combination in NASCAR history with 95 Cup victories, moving past Bobby and Donnie Allison. Busch also moved into sole possession of ninth-place on NASCAR’s all-time wins list with 61 victories, breaking a tie with Kevin Harvick. About Alsco Uniforms… Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe to all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to more than 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit www.alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best kept secret. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: Since Las Vegas is your “hometown” race, is that an event that you circle on your calendar? “I don’t really put any extra emphasis on it. I’ve done that in years past and it’s always bit me because I’ve always tried too hard at the home track in order to win there and it gets me in trouble, so I just treat it like any other race. I let the race kind of come to me. We work on the car and make it better throughout the day in order to be there at the end to be fast. I enjoy Vegas and it’s been a fun place over the years. I liked it a lot more when it was flatter, but since it’s gotten some age on the banking it’s been pretty fun. You get to move around and you can run all the way up to the wall and run that high line.” You have four top-five finishes in the last four races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. What will it take for you to finish a few positions better? “Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a place where I always feel like I’m close, but it sucks because it’s close but no cigar. It’s a little bit frustrating. I try to always run well and do a good job there, which we have been able to do. I just have been locked out of a few wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. I feel like we had two wins there in the last two years, but the finishes turned into top-fives. It's a little frustrating, but it’s nice to go to a track where you can run well and have confidence going into the race.”