Bluegreen Vacations to Sponsor LaJoie, Spire Motorsports at Richmond Raceway

Spire Motorsports is pleased to announce that Bluegreen Vacations, the Official Vacation Ownership Partner of NASCAR®, will serve as the primary sponsor of Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Corey LaJoie in the April 2 NASCAR® Cup Series (NCS) Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.



The 2023 season marks LaJoie’s fourth year collaborating with Bluegreen Vacations and the vacation company’s first as a primary partner with Spire Motorsports.



“We are pleased to collaborate with Spire Motorsports as sponsor of Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet during the NASCAR® Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway,” said Ray Lopez Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Bluegreen Vacations. “At Bluegreen, our mission is to help our owners enjoy memorable vacation experiences. This event will put our owners right in the middle of the action, providing them with what we hope will be an unforgettable experience.”



The Concord, N.C., veteran racer has logged 10 total Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway and calls a 21st-place finish a career best at the legendary three-quarter mile oval. He is currently 13th in the NCS points standings and has earned 16th and 14th-place finishes, respectively to open the 2023 season.



“I really appreciate Bluegreen’s support over the past four years,” said LaJoie. “My entire family enjoys staying at Bluegreen Resorts around the country. Aside from that, Bluegreen’s commitment to NASCAR® continues to expand year after year, so it’s exciting to see that growth and race the Bluegreen Vacations Chevy Camaro at Richmond Raceway.”



The Toyota Owners 400 from Richmond Raceway will be televised live on FS1 Sunday, April 2 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The seventh of 36 points races on 2023 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR