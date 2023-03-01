Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Advance

Does running well in the first two races make you even more eager for Sunday's race in Las Vegas?

"This year has been a tribute to the men and women at Trackhouse Racing because they have given Ross and I rocket ships to begin the season. They have been a pleasure to drive. Not only that, but coming to pit lane has been an amazing experience. Our crews have been super fast gaining us spots every time. So, yes, these days I can't wait to get to the track."

Was it important for you to get the contract done before the season started to have that out of the way and have your future settled?

"Yeah, it was. That was actually a topic of conversation that I had with the team. I'm the kind of person that once I start racing, I like to focus on that. Last year when we announced this 2023 extension that we did, we did it right before the Playoffs. I didn't even want to talk about it. I was just focusing my thing. I was just so focused on my thing. I feel like at times it can be a distraction. This time, when we started having all these conversations, I said hey, let's get it out of the way before the Daytona 500."

Was it a really easy decision process?

"Yes, it is for me. I'm very, very happy where I am. Trackhouse, the future of Trackhouse, is very bright. I feel like I'm experienced enough now to understand those things and to understand how important people are. Everybody at Trackhouse believes in me. I believe in Trackhouse since day one. We're building something great here. I think we have something special going on. It would be silly not to see that and to take advantage of that, to take it to the next level."

What has been the biggest part of that evolution over the two years? Where have you noticed the biggest strides?

"Every year has been a process. I mean, we are still babies, man. This is going to be our third year only as Trackhouse. So the first year obviously Richard Childress Racing played a huge role. If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be here. Huge thanks to Richard and to everyone at RCR, Chevrolet. Then the second year obviously getting the whole team of Ganassi, that was a huge thing, Chevrolet jumping onboard with us. Right now it's actually the first time that things are fairly calm. We were able to rebuild with less going on. So I feel very, very good about it. I feel we've been able to work and getting better instead of restructure the whole thing. I feel like every year has been something new. This year I feel like is going to be a great opportunity for us to go out there and compete in the highest level."

What is it like to have that continuity? There were many years where you didn't have a future late in the season, contract in limbo. What is it like to have that security now?

"Last month when I signed the contract, I was talking with Justin Marks. Justin said, 'Hey, Daniel, do you realize the second that you hit the track in L.A., you were officially the longest you ever been with a racing with Trackhouse?' I never even thought about that, talking about Cup. I never even thought about that. He said, "hey, you were never with a team longer than the two-year mark."

"In (the Clash in Los Angeles) I passed that two-year mark, and Trackhouse has been my longest Cup team. If you look at it, that tell you how important it is, the consistency, to working with the people, to continue to build in the people. I feel so fortunate that Trackhouse has given me that opportunity to be able to build a team around me and a team to continue to get better."