Coca® Cola Zero Sugar No. 47 Camaro ZL1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

For decades, The Coca-Cola Company has celebrated in Victory Lane with multiple NASCAR drivers and teams. Today, the beverage giant adds 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and JTG Daugherty Racing to their portfolio. Smith’s® and Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar will be the co-primary sponsors on the iconic red and black No. 47 Camaro ZL1 for the 267-lap event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5, 2023.



“Coca-Cola is proud to partner with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and JTG Daugherty Racing as the co-primary sponsor on car No. 47 this weekend,” said Mike Cinque President Coca-Cola Kroger Team. “This is a valuable partnership, and we look forward to a great race on Sunday.”



As a Kroger Racing Champion-level sponsor, Coca-Cola® has high profile positioning on Stenhouse Jr.’s fire suit, crew fire suits and pit equipment for the entire 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Coca Cola® is promoting 6-Pack 16.9 fl oz Bottles at 4/$15 and offering a Hot Digital Offer on Large Pack Cans in Smith’s and all Kroger® Family of Companies leading up to – and during – the race.



“For the 2023 season, we challenged ourselves and the team to strengthen the Kroger Racing program by engaging with shoppers and associates at the division level,” said Barry Craft, Kroger’s vice president of Grocery Merchandising. “It’s great to see Coca-Cola grow its relationship with JTG Daugherty Racing by taking on an expanded role as a Champion-level sponsor in the Kroger Racing program.”



Entering the 1.5-mile tri-oval, Stenhouse Jr. has one top-five and two top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Stenhouse Jr. is coming off a 12th-place finish at Auto Club Speedway following his unforgettable DAYTONA 500 victory.



“Winning the DAYTONA 500, it’s bigger than I thought I’d feel,” said Stenhouse Jr. “It’s the most excited I’ve ever been in my career. Then we went to Auto Club and had a really solid day. We look forward to continuing the momentum in Las Vegas.”



Live coverage of the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube will air on FOX, PRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio on Sunday, March 5.

JTG Racing PR