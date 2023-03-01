HaasTooling.com Racing: Ryan Preece Las Vegas Advance

What’s your mindset heading into this weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway? “We’ve got to get to Las Vegas this weekend and be on offense. We’re in a big hole right now and we’ve got to start digging ourselves out of it. Last weekend’s finish in Fontana was a really bad ending for our team. We got caught up in something that shouldn’t have even happened. We didn't get the chance to really see how our car would have been in clean air after we worked for a majority of stage one to get things right. That’s a bummer all around and this team is really focused on turning things around in Vegas.” What happened during that multicar accident that put you out of the race at Fontana? “It was kind of stupid, to be honest with you on a professional level – we all wreck on a restart. I don’t know what happened, but just a victim of circumstances. It sucks. I was racing around Aric (Almirola, SHR teammate), and we were just trying to be smart and get to the end of the race. Something like that, you’re not expecting everyone to wreck coming to the restart line. It’s unfortunate. That adjustment could have gotten us a lot better, and we could have kept on making little gains. That was our goal, not to beat ourselves and just be there in the last 50 or 60 (laps). That’s why we stayed out that run, to see what our car would do in clean air and if we needed to work on it, which we did, and I felt like we just kept on making it better and better. It was really a bad ending for the No. 41.” Your last Cup Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was in 2021, and now you’ll make your first start at the track in the Next Gen car. What’s the racing like at Las Vegas and what do you expect this weekend? “Las Vegas is a place that I typically like and look forward to going to. This is our first time with the Next Gen car for myself and Chad but I feel confident about it. Leading up to this weekend, I feel pretty excited just about the direction we’re heading in and hopefully bringing some speed and having a good day. Speed hasn’t been in an issue for us this season. The speed is there, we’ve just got to get a good finish for our No. 41 Ford Mustang team and I think Las Vegas can be the place for that.” TSC PR