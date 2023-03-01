Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

"So to me I think the Trucks are most resemblant of today’s current Cup cars, where years ago I would say the Xfinity cars were very similar. You know, just running the Xfinity Series again and being able to get back in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing is going to be fun and I look forward to that. Being with a new team and a new group of guys and you know just the chance to go out there and help their program and develop them a little bit and give them some of my expertise. I love the Trucks as well, being with Kyle Busch Motorsports and racing my own stuff there, so it’s going to be fun to get back to Vegas and go triple time. Hopefully everything goes well and we can win one, two or all three. That would be cool.” - Kyle Busch on Las Vegas Motor Speedway