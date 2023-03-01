Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 South Point Chevrolet Camaro
- Daniel Hemric has made nine starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NXS.
- Hemric has recorded four top fives, six top-10 finishes and led 75 laps at Las Vegas in the NXS.
"For the past six years or more, Las Vegas has felt like a second home to me, because of the hospitality and support I’ve received from the Gaughan Family, everyone at South Point Hotel and Casino, and our great race fans. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a crucial race in our schedule -- the first of two tracks we visit on our west coast swing that we will see again in the fall during our playoffs, so it means a ton to us to gather great data at this event. I'm excited to have a familiar paint scheme on board this coming weekend. We're ready to get back out west and put the work in."
- Daniel Hemric on Las Vegas Motor Speedway