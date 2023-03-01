Toyota Racing - Weekly Preview- 03.01.23

NASCAR keeps the racing going on the West Coast as the top three series compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

Bell plans to continue strong start… Christopher Bell earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole last season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and led 32 (of 274) laps before finishing 10th. The Oklahoma-native has earned top-10 finishes in two of his last four starts at the mile-and-a-half facility.

Truex desires to add another Vegas victory to his tally… Martin Truex Jr. has battled through adversity to earn top-15 finishes in both races to start the season and is looking to add to his 31 career Cup Series wins with a visit to victory lane in Las Vegas. The former Cup Series champion has won twice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – in this race in 2017 and in the fall event in 2019.

Hamlin looks to close in on 50 wins… Denny Hamlin, who continues to sit at 48 career NASCAR Cup Series wins, heads to another good track for him as he looks to close in on his 50th career victory. Hamlin won at Las Vegas in September 2021 and led laps in both races last season – including a top-five finish in the fall event.

Nemechek plans to continue adding wins… John Hunter Nemechek has had a stellar start to his 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as the North Carolina-native followed his runner-up performance in Daytona with a win in the final race at the two-mile Auto Club Speedway on Sunday. Nemechek heads to a special place for him as Las Vegas Motor Speedway was the site of his first Toyota victory just two years ago. He is looking for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at the track but did score a runner-up finish in 2019.

Double duty for Grala, Reddick… Both drivers behind the wheel of Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) Supras will have twice the fun in Las Vegas as they will be competing in two events. Tyler Reddick will make his second start in the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra on Saturday before Sunday’s Cup Series race, while former Truck Series winner Kaz Grala will make his TRICON Garage debut as he wheels the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro on Friday night before boarding his GR Supra for SHR on Saturday.

Gray plans to beat career-best finish for second straight race… Tanner Gray started off the season for the new-look TRICON Garage with a strong runner-up finish – which was a career-best run for the 23-year-old New Mexico-native. He heads to one of his best tracks – Las Vegas Motor Speedway looking for his first career Truck Series win. Gray has two top-five finishes at the track, including a third place run in his rookie season and a fifth-place finish in this race one season ago.

Tundra strong in Vegas… Toyota’s Truck Series teams look to continue a strong run of success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as Tundra drivers have won the last seven races at the track and nine of last 10. Nemechek is among the previous winners who will look for another win in his first race for TRICON Garage.

