FedEx Racing Express Facts – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday Race Info

Race: Pennzoil 400

Date/Time: Sunday, March 5 / 3:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 267 laps / 400.5 miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2023 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedex.com/en-us/racing/press-kit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Fontana Recap: Hamlin finished sixth in last Sunday’s race at Auto Club Speedway. After practice and qualifying were canceled because of rain, the No. 11 driver lined up 13th. He scored solid stage points by finishing fifth in stage one and sixth in stage two. Hamlin led three times for 11 laps before ultimately finishing sixth. The result moved him up to ninth in the standings.

Las Vegas Notes: The FedEx Racing team owns one victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (September 2021). In the most recent trip to the Nevada track, Hamlin started 31st and finished fifth. It was the No. 11 driver’s fourth top-five finish in the past five trips to Las Vegas. Additionally, he has led laps in all five of those races.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Races: 22

Wins: 1

Poles: 0

Top-5: 6

Top-10: 11

Laps Led: 359

Avg. Start: 15.1

Avg. Finish: 12.9

Hamlin Conversation – Las Vegas

Talk about your outlook going to Las Vegas…

“Las Vegas used to be a track that I really didn’t like. I just didn’t run well there. Since I’ve been paired up with Chris Gabehart, we’ve been really fast there and been in contention a lot. It’s obviously a great town to visit regardless, but I really do enjoy the track now that we’ve had some success. Last year, I felt like we had a car capable of winning in the spring and I made a mistake that cost us. Then, we were able to come back and get a good finish in the fall, so I feel confident about our chances this weekend.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Las Vegas Motor Speedway : For Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota Camry TRD will feature LAS on the b-post to recognize the more than 700 team members supporting the Las Vegas market.

JGR PR