Christopher Bell - No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL NCS AT VEGAS : Christopher Bell will make his seventh NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) this weekend. Bell earned his first NCS pole starting position on year ago and rebounded from a spin mid-race to earn a top-10 finish. In the fall of 2022, Bell qualified seventh and finished fourth in stage one but was collected in an accident early in stage two.

Bell has had four successful NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at the 1.5-mile oval with three top-five finishes and one pole position. Bell also has three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at Vegas, earning one top-five and two top-10 finishes. SIRIUSXM: SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America. SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and the most extensive lineup of professional and college sports in audio. SiriusXM’s exclusive SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel airs nationwide 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and delivers in-depth racing coverage with up-to-the-moment NASCAR news and live broadcasts of every NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (channel 90) is available to subscribers nationwide in their car and on the SXM App. The SXM App is available to subscribers on mobile devices and a wide variety of connected platforms in the home including smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming media players. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM’s audio trials and most popular plans.

Bell started on the pole at Fontana after rain washed out practice and qualifying. Bell struggled with grip and tight handling throughout the first stage. The No. 20 team took a big swing with adjustments and were slowly making gains when the field stacked up during a restart in stage two and Bell got hit from behind and spun through the infield, making contact with other cars. The damage was too severe to continue, resulting in a 32 -place finish. JGR AT VEGAS: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned four NCS victories at LVMS. In 96 combined starts, the organization has tallied 26 top-five finishes, 49 top-10s and 1,010 laps led.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned four NCS victories at LVMS. In 96 combined starts, the organization has tallied 26 top-five finishes, 49 top-10s and 1,010 laps led. RACE INFO: The Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube at LVMS begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 5, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “I think Vegas is going to be a great racetrack for us. It’s one you can really move around and these cars race really well at the mile-and-a-half tracks. Vegas is one I have circled to be competitive and contend and I’m excited to see what we’ve got.”

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 6 0 0 2 1 32 14.0 22.0

Bell’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 2 0 1 1 1 21 3.0 17.5

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 110 4 22 44 4 712 15.0 16.6

JGR PR