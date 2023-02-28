RFK Advance | Las Vegas I

Pace Laps:

Fastenal makes one of its two appearances this season on the No. 6 car debuting a new, silver scheme, while NEXLETOL makes its debut on the No. 17 car at Vegas, one of three scheduled appearances with Buescher in 2023.

Jack Roush has 16 wins all time in Sin City including seven in the Cup Series. Brad Keselowski is a three-time winner at LVMS, while Chris Buescher has three of his career-best finishes at Vegas in the last five races.

The West Coast swing rolls on this weekend in Las Vegas, the first of two stops at the 1.5-mile track this season.

Keselowski at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Starts: 19

Wins: 3 (2014, 2016, 2018)

Top-10s: 12

Poles: 2 (2013, 2017)

Keselowski also has a win at Vegas in the Xfinity Series (2014) with four overall top-10s in 10 NXS starts. He also made one truck start back in 2005.

The Michigan native has an average starting position of 11.8 with two poles (2013, 2017). Overall he has eight top-10 qualifying efforts.

Last season Keselowski finished 24 th in the spring and 17 th in the fall race.

Keselowski first won in Las Vegas in 2014 after starting from the second position and leading 53 laps. He followed that with wins two years apart in 2016 and 2018.

Keselowski is a three-time winner at LVMS, one of 11 tracks he has multiple wins at on the circuit. Overall he has a 11.6 average finish with 12 top-10s and eight finishes inside the top five in 19 starts.

Buescher at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Starts: 12

Wins: --

Top-10s: 1

Poles: --

Buescher made two Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas and recorded a best finish of ninth (2014) in the No. 60 entry for Jack Roush.

His best qualifying effort of 12 th came last fall as he has a 23.5 average starting position overall.

Most recently Buescher finished 18 th last spring and 15 th in the fall.

Buescher makes his 13 th Cup start at Las Vegas this weekend, where he carries an average finish of 17.5 with one top-10 (ninth – 2020).

RFK Historically in Las Vegas

Cup Wins: 7 (Mark Martin, 1998; Jeff Burton, 1999, 2000; Matt Kenseth, 2003, 2004; Carl Edwards, 2008, 2011)

Early JACKpot: RFK hit the Vegas jackpot right off the bat, winning the inaugural Cup event at Las Vegas in 1998. Mark Martin led 82 laps in the victory that served as a banner day for RFK.

Inaugural Sweep: RFK placed all five of its Cup entries inside the top 10 of that inaugural Las Vegas Cup race in 1998, including three inside the top five, four inside the top six, one in the winners circle and the runner up (6 – 1st, 99 – 2nd, 26 – 4th, 16 – 6th and 97 – 10th).

Continued Success: RFK won the first three Cup races at LVMS from ‘98-’00, with Jeff Burton winning back-to-back events in ’99 and ’00. RFK also took three of the first nine Xfinity Series events at LVMS.

Victory Lane at Vegas: In addition to the first three Cup races at LVMS, RFK again found the winners’ circle in 2003 and 2004 at the 1.5-mile track with Matt Kenseth. Carl Edwards took the checkered flag at the 2008 and 2011 events to give RFK seven Cup wins at Las Vegas with four different drivers.

Back to Back at Vegas: RFK has won back-to-back Cup races at LVMS on two separate occasions in ’99-’00 and ’03-04’ and once in the Xfinity Series in ‘99 and ‘00.