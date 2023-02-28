Michael McDowell and No. 34 Quincy Compressors Ford Team Las Vegas Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

A new 2023 partner makes its debut this weekend on the No. 34 Ford Mustang and driver Michael McDowell. Quincy Compressor, a Bay Minette, Alabama-based compressor manufacturer, begins its first of four primary races this season with Front Row Motorsports (FRM). Quincy Compressor will help lead McDowell and the No. 34 Quincy Compressor team to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race. Quincy Compressor will then support Todd Gilliland as a primary sponsor three times later this season.

Founded in 1920, Quincy Compressor is a leading designer and manufacturer of reciprocating and rotary screw air compressors, vacuum pumps, and a full line of air treatment components. Headquartered in Bay Minette, Alabama, Quincy has built its reputation on quality and rugged reliability, building tough air compressors for the most demanding applications. With a legacy spanning over one hundred years, they are excited to bring their “True Blue” brand to NASCAR’s premiere series and to its millions of passionate fans.

Practice and qualifying will take place this Saturday beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Las Vegas 400 is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

COMPETITION NOTES:

This weekend’s race is the second of three west coast races for NASCAR Cup Series teams.

McDowell heads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway 16th in points.

The team has not raced this chassis yet this year.