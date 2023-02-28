Todd Gilliland and No. 38 Ruedebusch Development and Construction Ford Team Las Vegas Competition Notes

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY: “The start of the season is a challenge. This west coast swing takes an ‘all hands-on deck’ approach to get these cars to and from the tracks. They need to be prepared and ready to race. We just saw that at Fontana. The first lap at speed was during the race, so we need to be working hard. “Everyone from the shop guys, road crew, hauler drivers and more have been working their tails off these past couple of weeks. I can’t thank them enough because it takes the whole team. We’re in the middle of this grind and everyone is doing their job." DRIVER TODD GILLILAND: “I can’t thank everyone enough for all the time and effort they have put into getting the cars ready. The beginning of the season isn’t easy on anyone. You are crossing the country multiple times. We don’t have a big team, so we need the road crew back at the shop helping our guys getting the car ready. “I’m back in the sim and always working on our package for our races. So, it’s a big challenge early in the year. “I think we’re in a good place with our Ruedebusch Development and Construction Ford Mustang. I am working hard to the best I can at the mile-and-a-half tracks. Each one is different, and Las Vegas is fast. You cannot lose momentum at all. You just need to keep your speed up or you’re going to lose positions. “But I am ready. It’s cool to have Ruedebusch Development and Construction back on the car. They have been a huge supporter of mine and they’ll be helping me more this season.”