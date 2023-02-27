Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Auto Club Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Poppy Bank Chevrolet Per the rulebook, Daniel Hemric started the Production Alliance Group 300 35 th , after practice and qualifying were canceled due to inclement weather.

Hemric showed impressive speed, making up sixteen spots early on. The team battled the handling of the car all stage long, making minor adjustments each pit stop to try to help the balance of the car, and Hemric ultimately finished Stage one in fourth.

In stage two, the team continued to make adjustments each pit stop to help with long-run speed. Hemric reported the balance had improved, and he finished the second stage in the 17th position.

Hemric continued a strong run in the final stage and went on to finish 12th in the No. 11 Poppy Bank Chevrolet. “Sad to think we just ran our last race here at the incredible two-mile racetrack of Auto Club Speedway. We had wanted to go out and have a better finish in our No.11 Poppy Bank Chevrolet, but we could just not figure out how to move forward when we needed to the most there at the end of the race. Although a disappointing finish, the car is in one piece, which is something to build off. Heading to Vegas we will regroup and be better.” - Daniel Hemric