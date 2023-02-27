Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Auto Club Speedway

|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
- Per the rulebook, Justin Haley started the Pala Casino 400 29th, after practice and qualifying were canceled due to inclement weather.
- Haley made up seven spots before the competition caution fell on lap 15 of the opening stage, telling his team his No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro had good speed. The team made a positive adjustments that helped Haley finish the first stage in 21st with improved ride quality.
- On a restart following a caution in stage two, Haley was involved in a multi-car pileup on lap 86, resulting in nose damage to the No. 31 Camaro ZL1. The team assessed the damage and made repairs while on the damage vehicle clock. Haley nursed the car to the end of the stage while still managing to make up spots, finishing 23rd
- The team continued to make repairs and adjustments throughout the final stage, resulting in a 21st-place finish for Haley and the No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
"Our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 was so fast. We ran free in comparison to my teammate, AJ (Allmendinger), but we knew we had so much speed and potential. Trent (Owens) made some great calls to help the ride quality of the car, and we knew if we could get some track position we would be in a good spot. Unfortunately, we got caught in a pileup on a restart and sustained heavy nose damage. P21 was a decent finish for the day we had.”
- Justin Haley