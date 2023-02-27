Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report - Auto Club Speedway

RACE RUNDOWN: Ryan Blaney had a solid start to Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway, wheeling his No. 12 Würth Ford Mustang to the front of the field within the first 30 laps after starting ninth. Blaney drove up into the top-five on lap 8, then following a four-tire stop during the competition caution, he took his first lead of the day on lap 29 using the inside line. After an another four-tire stop under caution on lap 43, Blaney made his way around Daniel Suárez with four laps remaining in the stage to secure a second-place finish in Stage 1. During the restart on lap 86, Blaney was collected in a multi-car incident on the front stretch after the outside lane stacked up, sending his Ford Mustang into the outside wall. The No. 12 team worked to repair damage to the nose and splitter over the course of several trips to pit road, ultimately resulting in a 26th-place finish. Blaney led twice for 16 laps on the day. BLANEY'S THOUGHTS: "Certainly not the day we wanted with the Würth Ford Mustang. We had a good car early, led some laps and got Stage points. Unfortunately we lost track position, and I had nowhere to go after the big wreck on the restart. Not the way we wanted our day to go. We'll look towards Vegas."