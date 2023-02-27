Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report - Auto Club Speedway

|
RACE RUNDOWN: Joey Logano and the No. 22 team brought a strong AAA SoCal Ford Mustang to Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway, running in the top-10 for a majority of the afternoon. Logano took his first lead of the day on lap 27 following a four-tire stop and a round of adjustments during the competition caution. After a seventh-place finish in Stage 1, Logano regained the lead on lap 74 despite battling a tight-handling condition at the beginning of the stint. A long green-flag run ensued following a caution on lap 76 when Logano began to report a vibration in the front end of his Ford Mustang, yet he managed to secure a third-place finish to complete the stage.
Logano was the first of the leaders to make their way down pit road under green for the final round of stops and was running fourth by the time the field cycled through. Logano fought a loose-handling condition in the closing laps, resulting in a tenth-place finish. He led six times for 19 laps, marking the third-most on the afternoon.
LOGANO'S THOUGHTS: “It looked like we were in the hunt. We weren’t the best car, and we needed to make an adjustment to get better. I was falling off hard and was hoping we’d get back on track, just couldn’t get there. It fell off at the end even more. Running top-five all day and finishing 10th doesn’t feel that great. Overall, the momentum is there, we fought hard and got some Stage points. So, it was still a decent day.”