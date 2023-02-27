LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Report: Auto Club Speedway

Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: “A decent day for our Sunseeker Resorts Chevy. I thought we had decent speed, especially in the first half of the race. We stayed out in the final run of the second stage and got really, really tight. Crazy balance shift and had some damage on the nose, a little bit on the right side. We just kept working on it. We got back on the lead lap and then got it really good there at the end. Ran with the 1, who finished third, just nothing to show for it. We'll keep working. We had really good speed at the end, ran with the guys in the top three, but we were a lap down. I'm proud of this team, we're still learning and we'll get better."