RCR NCS Post Race Report: Auto Club Speedway

“This is just phenomenal. I can't thank Richard and Judy Childress enough. I can't thank Austin Dillon enough for calling me and getting me talking and getting me this opportunity to be able to come over here to Richard Childress Racing and be a part of Chevrolet and be able to race this Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro today. To be able to put it up front like that, man. The guys did a great job. Randall Burnett and everybody has worked so hard during the off-season. We've done a lot of SIM stuff, and we've done a lot of testing to try to get up to speed. There’s nothing more rewarding than being able to go to Victory Lane. This win ranks high because it solidifies that I can do it. I never doubted myself, but sometimes you get down on yourself and wonder what’s going on and what’s happening. We put ourselves in a different situation and we were able to come out here and be rewarded. It’s not always about me winning, but it’s about the guys. I've been with a lot of great people that have given me a lot of great opportunities in my career, so it's awesome to be able to reward them. I'm going to enjoy this win for sure, and hopefully there's many more to come.” -Kyle Busch