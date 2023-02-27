Transcripts: Kyle Busch - Frontstretch Interview - Auto Club

Kyle Busch

Q. Kyle, the well-documented move to Richard Childress Racing, you've been up front every time in this car; it only took two points races until you get your first win with these guys.

KYLE BUSCH: Yeah, coulda-shoulda-woulda, right, last week. But no, I think it's just phenomenal. I can't thank Richard and Judy enough. I can't thank Austin for calling me and getting me talking and getting me this opportunity to be able to come over here to RCR and be a part of Chevrolet and be able to race this Lucas Oil Camaro today, to be able to put it up front like that, man.

The guys did a great job, Randall, everybody that has worked so hard during the off-season. We've done a lot of sim stuff, we've done a lot of testing in general just with trying to get up to speed, systems and all that sort of stuff. But man, there's nothing more rewarding than being able to go to Victory Lane.

Want to give a shout-out to my wife and son and daughter back at home. I miss you guys, I'll see you back at home tonight, and also Rowdy Energy, appreciate them. I need some 3Chi for my hands; I death gripped that wheel throughout the second half of that race. We held on, man, we got it today.

Q. You've won a lot of big races through your career, but given everything that went in with the move and the change in teams, where does this one rank?

KYLE BUSCH: I think it ranks high just because it ranks to the fact of I can do it. I never doubted myself, but sometimes you do. You kind of get down on it, you wonder what's going on and what's happening and you put yourself in a different situation and you're able to come out here and reward your guys. It's not about me always winning but it's about the guys. I've been with a lot of great people that have given me a lot of great opportunities in my career, so it's awesome to be able to reward them.

I'm going to enjoy it for sure, and hopefully there's many more left to go.

