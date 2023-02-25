Caymus Vineyards Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing

Caymus Vineyards, one of Napa Valley’s finest wine producers, has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), the championship-winning NASCAR team.



The family-owned and operated winery debuts with SHR this weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, as an associate sponsor on the No. 10 Ford Mustang driven by Aric Almirola in the NASCAR Cup Series. Throughout the 2023 season, Caymus Vineyards will be seen on the B-post of the No. 10 Ford Mustang and on Almirola’s firesuit.



“As we embark on our 10th year of motorsports involvement, Caymus Vineyards is proud to partner with Aric Almirola and Stewart-Haas Racing – a winning driver and a championship organization. SHR has two NASCAR Cup Series championships, so its vision for success and high standards aligns extremely well with our own commitment to producing excellent wine,” said Karen Perry, Executive Vice President, Caymus Vineyards.



“We’re especially pleased that our 10th year in racing will be spent with the No. 10 car, which Aric successfully delivered to victory lane last week at Daytona International Speedway in his Duel qualifying race for the Daytona 500. We look forward to connecting with even more NASCAR fans who have been so supportive of Caymus Vineyards over the years.”



Almirola has won races in each of NASCAR’s top-three national touring series – Cup, Xfinity and Truck. This is his 12th fulltime season in the NASCAR Cup Series and he is a two-time winner of the Duel at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (2021 and 2023).



“Our annual race weekend in Sonoma is something we always look forward to, and now we have an inside connection to one of Napa’s coolest wineries. I’m not sure who is more excited about it – me or my wife, Janice,” said Almirola, referring to the NASCAR Cup Series’ June 11 stop at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.



“Both of us really enjoy wine. Janice likes Sauvignon Blanc, but I’m more into Cabernets. We already have a selection of Caymus at home, so we’re looking forward to learning more about the family’s diverse offerings and enjoying some wines we haven’t tried before.”



Chuck Wagner and his late parents, Lorna and Charlie Sr., opened Caymus Vineyards in 1972, starting off with 240 cases of Cabernet Sauvignon. Based at its original “home ranch” in Rutherford, California – deep in the heart of Napa Valley Wine Country and just a 45-minute drive north of Sonoma Raceway – Caymus Vineyards remains a hands-on family affair. In addition to their famed Cabernet Sauvignon, Chuck, Charlie and Jenny Wagner make a range of white and red wines, each with a character all its own.



