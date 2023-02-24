RCR Race Preview: Auto Club Speedway

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Auto Club Speedway... Austin Hill has made two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Auto Club Speedway, earning a best finish of 16th in 2020 with Hattori Enterprises. Last season while piloting the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Hill qualified in the eighth position and was involved in a multi-car accident in the early stages of the event. Back-to-Back Winner at Daytona... After earning the pole, leading 39 laps, and capturing the checkered flag at Daytona International Speedway last week, Hill is now the back-to-back victor of the season opening event in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. With the win, the Winston, Ga. native has successfully locked himself into the Playoffs for the second time in as many years. Meet Hill... On Saturday, February 25 at 11:30 a.m. ET, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Trailer located in the Fan Zone at Auto Club Speedway. Stop by to meet the three-time Xfinity Series race winner and purchase new gear. This appearance is weather permitting. About Bennett Family of Companies... McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com. AUSTIN HILL QUOTES: The result doesn't show the full story of your race last season at Auto Club Speedway. What is your outlook into the race? “Last year, our qualifying effort was decent, but it was really the first time that I had qualified an Xfinity car at a place like Fontana. Then on lap one or two in the race, I was getting pushed down the frontstretch and ended up in the fence. We had a lot of right front damage to our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet and could never get back on the lead lap, but we finished the race. We actually had really good speed, but with the damage, we couldn't bounce back from being multiple laps down. Going into this year, I actually feel really good about California. The style of racing and the character that the surface itself has creates a lot of tire fall off of roughly two seconds from the start of the run to the end of the run, which plays into my advantage. As long as we are there at the end, we will have a shot at it." Tracks like Auto Club Speedway demand drivers to run the high line. Does that come naturally to you? "The one area that I have to work on as a driver this season is running the fence and feeling confident about it. If I run one car width off the wall, I feel fine. But if I run right up against the wall, there is the fine line of creating speed and getting in the fence. I felt like I did a good job of it in Homestead at the end of last season, but that is something that I have to build the confidence and trust in myself on to put it right on the edge, on the wall to make the best lap time." Will the new rules package change the racing at Auto Club Speedway? “I definitely think the new rear end package will show up more at Fontana than it did in Daytona. It showed some differences in Daytona, but it's still superspeedway racing at the end of the day. When we get to Fontana, the one thing that all drivers will probably looking at is how the car feels running against the wall - will you be able to run the wall and lean on the right rear or will you have to do different things to create speed through the corner? From the Charlotte test, we learned that the car is tighter on entry just naturally because of the skew. But when you get across the center of the corner, both Sheldon Creed and I struggled with rear lateral grip and slipped the right rear tire easy. That is going to show up at a place like Fontana and any other mile and a half we go to. We will have to work on that in practice to determine how much we can lean on the right rear before overstepping the boundary." You find yourself in the same position as last year with being locked into the playoffs after week one. What are the goals for the rest of the regular season? "The one thing that I didn't focus on last year was remaining aggressive to win stages and earn as many points as possible. I personally want to focus on being aggressive to get stage wins and run up front. Last season, myself, Andy Street and our team were still trying to figure each other out to see what I liked and disliked and how I needed to communicate to get the right adjustments. With a full season under our belt and being in the same position again, from when we arrive in Fontana to when the checkered flag falls, we will have more trust in each other and that will continue to build throughout the season. If we can stack up the stage wins, that will pay dividends when we get into the playoffs. Especially when you look at the fact that we missed the final round by just a couple of points."