LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Auto Club Speedway

- Fontana Preview: Noah Gragson will race for the first time in a NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Auto Club Speedway this weekend. The Las Vegas native, Gragson, has three Xfinity Series starts at the 2-mile oval, leading 25 laps and finishing second one year ago.

- Lambert at California: Crew chief Luke Lambert has eight starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at Auto Club Speedway and a best finish of fifth with driver Ryan Newman in 2015.

- Daytona in the Rear View: In his second DAYTONA 500, Gragson finished 24th, after being collected in the melee of the final laps of the overtime event finishing two laps down with heavy damage on the Wendy’s Chevrolet. Gragson and the No. 42 team sit 25th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings as the team heads west for the next three events.

- Noah Found the Beef: Gragson spent much time in Daytona fostering the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB partnership with Wendy’s by helping the fast food chain talk about their square hamburger patties appropriately called, “The Beef”. The campaign featured social media videos where Gragson took flight in the Goodyear Blimp using binoculars to find his No. 42 Chevrolet with “The Beef” on the hood. He was also featured in DAYTONA 500 in-race content filmed with FOX talent Michael Waltrip and Jamie Little, and made several appearances at the Wendy’s Winner’s Square activation in the infield of Daytona International Speedway where they gave out free single-patty hamburgers, fries and the special Frosty Gragson designed. To watch the Gragson’s Goodyear Blimp ride in search of “The Beef” click here.

- From the Driver’s Seat: “It’s pretty cool that the first race I’ll race a Cup car on this track is the final race for this configuration. There have been a lot of really good races here in the past but the new plans for this track look really fun too. Last year we came up one spot short in the Xfinity Series after having a strong car. Late in the race I slid through the pit box and struggled with the handling with the cloud cover. It’s not been one of my better tracks so a second-place finish was pretty good for us last year. Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and I learned a lot and last year Erik (Jones) and Dave (Elenz) had a great car there last year so we have a good baseline.”