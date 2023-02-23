LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Auto Club Speedway

|
Auto Club Speedway Stats
- NCS Starts: 5, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 3rd, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 18
- NXS Starts: 3, Poles: 1 (2015), Best finish: 3rd (2015), Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 4
2023 NCS Season Stats
- Starts: 1, Best Start: 25th, Best Finish: 37th (Daytona), Current Points Position: 35th
- About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.
- Jones at Auto Club Speedway: Erik Jones will make his sixth Cup Series start at the 2.0-mile California oval on Sunday, February 26, for the Pala Casino 400. In his previous five starts at the track, Jones has a best career finish of third in this event last season where he started the race from the second position and led 18 laps. Jones has a total of three top-10 finishes and all five starts with finishes in the top 20.
In addition to his Cup Series starts, Jones has three starts in the Xfinity Series with one pole starting position and a career-best finish of third in 2015. All three finishes resulted in top-15 finishes.
- From the Driver’s Seat:
Looking ahead into the season – Fontana, last race on the 2-mile configuration there. Your thoughts?
“Yeah, I don’t know, I’m kind of sad about it in a way. I’ve had a lot of fun racing there. Just been fast there, too, which probably makes it harder, right? But I think it’s a really good track. It’s been a really racy intermediate (track) for us.. it’s more of a speedway almost. But it’s been a really racy track for a lot of years, so I’m sad to see it go, but obviously we will be coming back there on a short track. Hopefully we can get the short track program a little better with the Next Gen car and put on a good show there, too.”
What do you think about it being a short track? Do you think that is what it needs?
“Yeah, I don’t know. I thought the last couple of years, we’ve had a good turnout at that race and I thought the racing was phenomenal last year. We had a really good show there, so I think there will be a good crowd out there this year. But I’m sure the short track people are still going to show up, especially at first. If the racing is good, they’re going to come back again. I don’t have anything against it, necessarily. I’m just going to miss what we have there now.”
