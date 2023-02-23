Thursday, Feb 23

Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Auto Club Advance

This weekend Ross Chastain will climb behind the wheel of the No. 1 Kubota Tractor Corporation Chevrolet Camaro for a 400-mile race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. The two-mile oval is one of the fastest on the NASCAR circuit.

Kubota Tractor Corporation first appeared on Chastain's No. 1 Chevy last year at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. The Alva, Florida, native finished second in the orange-and-black paint scheme in a thrilling race for the first-year partner at Trackhouse Racing.

Chastain is looking for redemption at Auto Club after wrecking two cars during the weekend last year. The first in practice after he hit a bump, got loose and over-corrected while trying to learn the new model of the car. The second incident happened during the race on Sunday. A top-10 finish this weekend in the Kubota livery and the additional four races they'll adorn the car would mean a donation to charity.

 

In the five races Kubota is serving as the primary sponsor of Chastain’s No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet, a $10,000 donation will be made to the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) for a top-10 finish.

The FVC is a national nonprofit organization that assists military veterans and currently serving members of the Armed Forces to transition into careers in farming. Kubota first partnered with the FVC in 2015 on the “Geared to Give” program which has provided $800,000 to the coalition in the form of organizational support, grants to veterans and 36 pieces of donated equipment.

The Auto Club race marks the first of three consecutive races on the west coast for the NASCAR Cup Series after the 65th running of the Daytona 500 last Sunday.

 

Daytona was busy last week on the track for Chastain, but it was also busy off the track. The team announced last Thursday a multi-year contract extension with Chastain who is in his second year driving for Trackhouse.

Chastain heads to the Fontana, Calif., track coming off of a ninth-place finish at Daytona. The Chevy driver survived two accidents to earn his third top-10 result in the 500-mile race. His eighth-place finish at the LA Clash earlier this month, and last weekend's Daytona finish have his season off to a great start.

 

Looking ahead to next month, Chastain will appear at Kubota's display at the Construction Expo in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16.

Fox will broadcast Sunday's 200 lap race at 3:30 p.m. EST.
 

 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet

When you look back at how things went at Auto Club last year and then how the season ended, what do you think?

"I thought I better figure out how not wreck racecars. It was such a tough way to start the year last year. The cars supply was so limited then and I wrecked two that weekend. I'm so happy we were able to regroup, and everybody continued to believe in me. We got the ship righted and went on to get a couple of wins and have a shot at a championship. That was awesome. I certainly lived through all kinds of emotions last year."

How do you feel your season is going so far?

“Making the main event at the Clash was an improvement over last year and I have to say that not destroying a car at Daytona and finishing the race felt great. Looks like the weather will be pretty challenging for us this weekend, but I'm looking forward to a less eventful weekend this year at Auto Club compared to last year. I'm focused with the great group of people around me and its been a good start to the season so far."

 

How cool is it to have Kubota as partner?

 

"Someone asked me if I could pick partners, who would I want to work with. I told them any brand associated with agriculture would be awesome. Agriculture and watermelon farming have been such a huge part of my life. I enjoy the natural connection with Kubota. Meeting their people who all have different types of responsibilities and involvement in the company has been awesome. I've also been able to connect with dealers and customers at various events and it's cool to swap stories with them."

 

 

Chastain Notes

  • 2023 marks Chastain's third full-time Cup Series season. The Chevrolet driver's first Cup Series start occurred in 2017.
  • In 2022, Chastain won his first career Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27 and his second at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24.
  • The Chevrolet driver finished second in the season ending championship standings.
  • Voted 2022 National Motorsports Press Association's Driver of the Year.
  • Known for the "Hail Melon" move at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway that has garnered over 225 million views and 1.2B impressions.
  • Moose car from Martinsville topped all diecasts in sales for 2022.
  • Chastain owns 197 Xfinity Series starts with two wins (Las Vegas in Sept. 2018, and Daytona in July 2019), 23 top-five and 49 top-10 finishes. 
  • The Florida native has 100 Craftsman Truck Series starts with four wins, three earned in 2019, and one in 2022 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, 19 top-five and 44 top-10 finishes. 
  • Chastain joined Trackhouse Racing for the 2022 season after Chip Ganassi Racing was acquired last off season by Justin Marks.
  • Chastain has driven for Premium Motorsports, Spire Motorsports and Roush Fenway Racing in the Cup Series before his first full-time season in 2021.
 

 

Justin Marks, Founder and Owner of Trackhouse Racing

Marks Business Career

  • Marks, 41, is the founder and team owner of Trackhouse Entertainment Group and Trackhouse Racing
  • He is a co-manager of Marks Family Foundation, with several different philanthropic endeavors. The family, led by father Michael Marks, has been a highly successful private equity leader in the Silicon Valley for years.
  • Before Trackhouse Racing, Marks opened the GoPro Motorplex (go kart) racing facility near Charlotte in late 2012. He entered race team ownership at lower levels, including a venture with late owner Harry Scott in NASCAR’s lower rungs, as well as a World of Outlaws team.
  • Marks moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 2020 to set up the corporate headquarters for Trackhouse Racing.
  • The team competed as a single car team with Daniel Suárez in 2021 with its cars housed at Richard Childress Racing in Welcome, North Carolina. 
  • The Trackhouse team won the 2021 NASCAR Diversity Team Award for its diversity in the sport and reaching out to new audiences. 
  • In June of 2021, Trackhouse announced the acquisition of Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR assets, a move that secured two full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries and cleared the path for expansion.
  • In its first season as a multicar team in 2022 working out of its Concord, North Carolina race shop, Suárez and Ross Chastain won three races in 2022. Chastain finished second and Suárez 10th in the standings - both are career bests.
  • Marks won the 2022 National Motorsports Press Association’s (NMPA) Myers Brothers Award during the 2022 NASCAR Awards in Nashville. The award recognizes individuals and/or groups that have provided outstanding contributions to stock car racing.
  • Marks won the 2022 "Byrnsie Award" from Fox. The award was established to celebrate an individual in the NASCAR Cup Series who showcases the same principles as the late Steve Byrnes embodied — preparation, teamwork and family within the garage area.
  • He is an investor in the Music City (Nashville) Grand Prix Indycar race.
  • Marks along with Kevin Harvick and Jeff Burton, purchased the Championship Auto Racing Series (CARS) Tour in January. The professional Late Model and Late Model stock car grassroots series competes at local short tracks throughout the Southeast United States.
  • Marks now splits time between the North Carolina race shop and his home near Nashville where he and wife Erin are raising two daughters.

Marks Racing Career

  • Marks has been a driver for nearly 20 years enjoying sports car success, including factory rides with Porsche, Acura and BMW.
  • Marks competed in six NASCAR Cup Series races with a best finish of 12th-place in the 2018 Daytona 500. He made 35 starts in the Xfinity Series posting a win, three top-five and seven top-10s.
  • Marks won the Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Aug. 13, 2016 driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.
  • Marks competed in 39 races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series posting four top-10s and capturing two pole awards.
  • Marks joined four co-drivers in winning the 2009 Rolex 24 in the GT division.

Career statistics as a driver

Trackhouse Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

