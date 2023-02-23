Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Auto Club Advance

This weekend Ross Chastain will climb behind the wheel of the No. 1 Kubota Tractor Corporation Chevrolet Camaro for a 400-mile race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. The two-mile oval is one of the fastest on the NASCAR circuit.

Kubota Tractor Corporation first appeared on Chastain's No. 1 Chevy last year at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. The Alva, Florida, native finished second in the orange-and-black paint scheme in a thrilling race for the first-year partner at Trackhouse Racing.

Chastain is looking for redemption at Auto Club after wrecking two cars during the weekend last year. The first in practice after he hit a bump, got loose and over-corrected while trying to learn the new model of the car. The second incident happened during the race on Sunday. A top-10 finish this weekend in the Kubota livery and the additional four races they'll adorn the car would mean a donation to charity.

In the five races Kubota is serving as the primary sponsor of Chastain’s No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet, a $10,000 donation will be made to the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) for a top-10 finish.

The FVC is a national nonprofit organization that assists military veterans and currently serving members of the Armed Forces to transition into careers in farming. Kubota first partnered with the FVC in 2015 on the “Geared to Give” program which has provided $800,000 to the coalition in the form of organizational support, grants to veterans and 36 pieces of donated equipment.

The Auto Club race marks the first of three consecutive races on the west coast for the NASCAR Cup Series after the 65th running of the Daytona 500 last Sunday.

Daytona was busy last week on the track for Chastain, but it was also busy off the track. The team announced last Thursday a multi-year contract extension with Chastain who is in his second year driving for Trackhouse.

Chastain heads to the Fontana, Calif., track coming off of a ninth-place finish at Daytona. The Chevy driver survived two accidents to earn his third top-10 result in the 500-mile race. His eighth-place finish at the LA Clash earlier this month, and last weekend's Daytona finish have his season off to a great start.

Looking ahead to next month, Chastain will appear at Kubota's display at the Construction Expo in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16.

Fox will broadcast Sunday's 200 lap race at 3:30 p.m. EST.