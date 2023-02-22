Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Auto Club Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Poppy Bank Chevrolet Daniel Hemric has made four starts at Auto Club Speedway in the NXS

Out of those four starts, Hemric has led 20 laps, recorded one top five, two top-10 finishes, and has an average start of fourth and average finish of 8.8 “I'm proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing and their efforts to kick the West Coast swing off. I'm excited to go to a track that everyone loves and enjoys visiting. With this being the final time that we race on the two-mile configuration at Auto Club, we are going there treating it like it could be the last time we walk out of there. The possibility of winning would be ideal, and that's just what everyone on the No.11 Poppy Bank Chevrolet is trying to do. I'm looking forward to that chance." - Daniel Hemric on Auto Club Speedway