No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Denny Hamlin has posted two top-five finishes and eight top-10s in 20 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Auto Club Speedway. Last season, Hamlin started fourth and ran competitively for much of the race. He was running inside the top 10 on the final lap before contact with another car relegated him to a 15th-place finish. Prior to that setback, Hamlin had posted three consecutive finishes of seventh or better at the two-mile track. The Chesterfield, Virginia native leads all active drivers with three pole awards at Auto Club Speedway. DAYTONA RECAP: Hamlin finished 17th in the season-opening Daytona 500. After finishing ninth in his 150-mile qualifying race, the No. 11 driver started 18th in the Great American Race. He led six laps on the day and was running seventh on the final lap before being collected in a multi-car accident.

Hamlin finished 17th in the season-opening Daytona 500. After finishing ninth in his 150-mile qualifying race, the No. 11 driver started 18th in the Great American Race. He led six laps on the day and was running seventh on the final lap before being collected in a multi-car accident. SPORT CLIPS: Sport Clips will be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin this weekend at Auto Club Speedway. The sports-themed haircutting franchise based in Georgetown, Texas is a longtime supporter of Joe Gibbs Racing dating back to 2009 and has more than 1,850 stores in the United States and Canada.

Sport Clips will be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin this weekend at Auto Club Speedway. The sports-themed haircutting franchise based in Georgetown, Texas is a longtime supporter of Joe Gibbs Racing dating back to 2009 and has more than 1,850 stores in the United States and Canada. JGR AT FONTANA: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned three NASCAR Cup Series victories at Auto Club Speedway. In 93 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 20 top-five finishes, 40 top-10s, five pole awards, and 1,083 laps led.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned three NASCAR Cup Series victories at Auto Club Speedway. In 93 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 20 top-five finishes, 40 top-10s, five pole awards, and 1,083 laps led. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at Auto Club Speedway begins Sunday, February 26, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD

Talk about going to Auto Club Speedway for what could be the final time on this layout…

“I’d really like to win this race. It’s really high on my list for this year because it’s a place I haven’t won at in my career and most likely being the last time on this configuration would make it that much more special. Plus, it’s got a great trophy I’d love to add to my collection.”

Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Auto Club Speedway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 20 0 2 8 3 147 11.7 16.3

Hamlin 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 1 0 0 0 0 6 18.0 17.0

Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 615 48 208 321 36 13,360 12.0 13.2

JGR PR