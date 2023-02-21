GEARWRENCH Racing: Kevin Harvick Fontana Advance

You’ve been racing at Fontana since its inaugural season, first competing there in a 1997 Truck Series race and then the next year in the NASCAR Winston West Series. The track was already special because it was relatively close to your hometown of Bakersfield, but it also helped launch your career. Talk about that. “When I think about Fontana, I go back to just the second race I ran there in 1998 for Wayne and Connie Spears, and being able to race that day with Ken Schrader. That was the first day that Richard Childress kind of noticed what I was doing and the things that were happening on the racetrack, and it really kicked off the first part of our ’98 Winston West championship season. At that particular point, we weren’t supposed to run the whole season, and Wayne had told us, ‘Well, if you guys keep doing good, we’ll talk about it and see if you can continue racing.’ We wound up racing for the win that day, and that was always good for us because Wayne and Connie’s shop was right down the street at their house in Agua Dulce, in the garage right behind their house. At that particular time, I was a mechanic. I started as a mechanic in 1997 and began the year racing in Trucks, but we also raced the Winston West car – first at Mesa Marin and then the last two races of the season – because of the success that we had. And the next year when we ran the full Winston West season, that first race at Fontana was one of the first days that you got recognized. If it weren’t for Wayne and Connie giving me that opportunity, I wouldn’t have ever had that chance.” When you race at Fontana, is there a heightened desire to win because it is your home track? “It’s in my home state, and every year you go there, you want to win the race because you’ve got a lot of family and a lot of friends there, along with a lot of race fans who have come there to watch you race. On the Cup side, I’ve only gotten to do that one time. It was against another California native in Jimmie Johnson, and it was a really cool finish. I got to push him all the way down the back straightaway and then pass him coming to the checkered flag. Cup has not been as successful as I’d like it to be in the win column.” Why is it so difficult to win at your home track? “When you go to your home track, you want to win all the time. I think I’m a little bit spoiled by the fact that I put that same amount of pressure on myself at California as I do at Phoenix, but we obviously haven’t had the same kind of results. That being said, we do have a Cup win, we do have an Xfinity Series win, I won my one and only IROC race there, and I’ve got a Winston West win there. It’s definitely been a good racetrack for us. So, we’ve dabbled in victory lane, but not as much as I’d like.” This is supposed to be the final race at Fontana on its 2-mile layout, as it’s scheduled to undergo a massive renovation where it’ll be changed into a short track. If Sunday does end up being the last race on this current configuration, would a win carry even greater significance? “For me it would. I really believe that the 1998 Winston West Series race and Richard (Childress) seeing me race for the first time there played a huge part in me having the opportunity to drive at Richard Childress Racing. Look, I worked at the Spears shop that is 30 minutes from the racetrack. I grew up two hours from the racetrack. I have a lot of family and friends and people that go to that race, and have gone to that race for a number of years. The unfortunate part about the racetrack going away is in its current state, it’s just so challenging, and from the driver’s standpoint, it’s so unique. It used to just be a snoozer when the asphalt was no good, and all of a sudden just one year the light switch flipped and cars were all over the racetrack – top of the racetrack, bottom of the racetrack – and the racing just became so different. I’m interested to see what comes next. Do we get a new racetrack, or do we just disappear?” For someone who grew up in Bakersfield and loved racing, how big of a deal was it when Fontana was built? “When you look at the racetrack’s shape and size, it’s very similar to Michigan – very Penske-ish in how it was built. But for California, I think a lot of people don’t realize how much racing there is in that state. Obviously, it’s been a big hit throughout the years, and when they brought the Cup Series out there, they were probably the biggest moments that the racetrack will ever have from start to finish. But racing in general, in California, is always well-supported. It’s in its sweet spot right now with one date and getting everybody there.” TSC PR