Todd Gilliland and No. 38 Ford Team Auto Club Competition Notes

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY: “It’s not the finish we were looking for at Daytona. But we had a lot of good things come out of our week that we can build from. We’re going to be ready to get to Fontana. Todd had a great showing there last year, making his way into the top-20, and I am confident he can do it again, if not better. “I think we’re still coming together as a team and trying communicate a lot more. The Clash and Daytona were big steps in that direction. We have some new guys, and our pit crew is new this year. From a race execution standpoint, we just need more races to get into a rhythm with our group. There is nothing bad about it, but you always want a few races to build that chemistry. “Sunday, we want to have a clean race, execute like we know we can, and that will give Todd a great chance of being up there at the end.” DRIVER TODD GILLILAND: “We had a good car at Daytona. We hate it that we didn’t finish higher, but we’re keeping our heads high and going into Fontana with a positive attitude. “I am really looking forward to Auto Club. It is such a fun track to race; I raced well there last year, ending in the top-20. The team’s chemistry has been growing more and more every day. We’re going into this race with high hopes and expectations of a strong performance. This will really tell us where we are at with our downforce package. Front Row Motorsports has been so much better at downforce tracks that we don’t feel any disadvantage. We just need to keep punching above our weight and working hard for the results we know we can get. “It’s cool to have Long John Silver’s on the car this weekend. I love their fish and shrimp and it is a big partner of our owner, Bob Jenkins. Fans will see the scheme on our car and Michael’s car this season. I think the truck team, too. I’m glad that I can give the scheme its first run of the season.”