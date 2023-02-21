Monster Brewing Set to Unleash Beast with 23XI Racing and Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing announced today that The Beast Unleashed, Monster Brewing’s first malt beverage, will serve as a primary partner with Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD team for several races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Monster Brewing will unveil the savage new paint scheme at a special event at Monster’s global headquarters in Corona, Calif., this week, before The Beast Unleashed makes its first appearance on track this weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, supporting Reddick in his inaugural season with 23XI Racing.

“I’m really excited to represent The Beast Unleashed on track for the first time ever,” said Reddick. “I’m looking forward to my first year with this team and being a part of a new chapter for 23XI and The Beast Unleashed. I can’t thank our partners like Monster Brewing enough for the support they provide.”

“We are constantly looking for new ways to provide our partners with a unique platform to showcase their brands, and this is a great example of that,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “It’s not often you have the opportunity to highlight such an exciting new product and we’re eager to help introduce The Beast Unleashed to NASCAR and all of our fans.”

"We are psyched to finally unleash The Beast on the world of NASCAR — and we believe Tyler is the man to set it loose," added Renold Aparicio, VP of Monster Equity Brands at Monster Brewing. "We cannot wait to see them both carve up the track this weekend."

