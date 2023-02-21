No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Fontana Advance

● History at Fontana: In 14 cup series starts at Fontana, Aric Almirola has three top-10 finishes and seven laps led, all coming since he joined Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018. He finished sixth in his most recent start. Almirola will race for his fourth consecutive top-10 finish at Fontana this weekend. ● Last weekend at Daytona Almirola won his Duel qualifying race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for the second time in three years and earned the fourth starting spot in Sunday’s 65th edition of The Great American Race. He led a race-high eight times for a total of 16 laps. It was the most laps he’s led in 23 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Daytona. The No. 10 Smithfield Ford driver was involved in an accident on the final lap and finished 21st. ● Driver Points: Almirola arrives at Fontana 13th in the driver standings with 29 points. ● Drew Blickensderfer returns as crew chief for the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang for the second year in a row and for the fourth season overall with Almirola. Blickensderfer and Almirola were together in 2017 and 2018 at Richard Petty Motorsports. The Illinois native is no stranger to victory lane at Fontana’s 2-mile oval. In 2009, just a week after winning the Daytona 500 with NASCAR Hall of Famer Matt Kenseth, Blickensderfer won again with Kenseth at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, making him the fifth crew chief to score back-to-back wins to start a season. ● Almirola’s career: In 425 NASCAR Cup Series starts, Almirola has earned three wins, 28 top-five finishes, 91 top-10s, three poles, and has led 990 laps. ● Smithfield Foods rejoins Almirola and the No. 10 Ford team as the anchor sponsor for the 2023 NASCAR season. Fans will see the iconic white, black, and gold scheme adorn Almirola’s Ford Mustang with IHOP on the lower side panel. Smithfield has been a sponsor of Almirola’s for the entirety of his fulltime NASCAR Cup Series career – making it one of the longest-lasting partnerships in NASCAR. ● Back for More: Last year, Almirola announced that he would step down from fulltime racing following the 2022 season.Through the course of the year, he discovered a new balance between his passion for racing and dedication to his family. His wife Janice, and kids Alex and Abby, joined him on most race weekends, oftentimes enjoying once-in-a-lifetime experiences together as they traveled the country. His rapport with crew chief Blickensderfer flourished, and the intense pressure he had put on himself was replaced with the joy of simply being present. Not only did Almirola see the sport from a new perspective, so did anchor partner Smithfield Foods, who broached the subject of Almirola returning to fulltime racing in 2023. On Aug. 26 in the media center of Daytona, Almirola, SHR and Smithfield Foods announced his return with a multiyear agreement and Smithfield’s largest allotment of races since joining the team in 2018. ● Beyond the 10 YouTube Series: In 2023, Almirola will continue to share his life beyond the No. 10 Smithfield Ford with season five of his award-winning YouTube series. Fans and media can subscribe on YouTube to see Almirola’s personality on and off the track. Episodes have already featured life as a dad, a husband and an athlete, and it gives fans a unique perspective on what goes on in the life of a professional NASCAR driver. Fans can also follow Almirola’s social media channels: @Aric_Almirola on Twitter and Instagram, and @AricAlmirola on Facebook.