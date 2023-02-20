American Hartford Gold Joins Live Fast Motorsports at Auto Club Speedway

American Hartford Gold (AHG), who first sponsored NASCAR in 2018 at Sonoma Raceway, will be returning this season to sponsor #78 of Live Fast Motorsports on February 26th at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. This NASCAR Cup Series race, the Pala Casino 400, is a 400-mile race around a high-speed 2-mile oval. American Hartford Gold is the nation's largest retailer of physical gold and silver. They are committed to helping individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth with precious metals. AHG is excited to be part of this dynamic new racing team.



“American Hartford Gold is honored to be sponsoring an amazing team, BJ McLeod and Matt Tifft with Live Fast Racing, and NASCAR, an association aligned with our company and clients. As the youngest co-owners in NASCAR, Matt and BJ represent the entrepreneurial spirit, even amidst challenging times. A spirit we share at AHG, where our dedication to client success has made us the fastest growing gold company in the country. We are thrilled to be part of this Cup Series,” said Sanford Mann, Founder and CEO of American Hartford Gold.



American Hartford Gold’s mission is to provide unparalleled knowledge on precious metal markets and products to their clients. They know this information is the key to unlocking long term financial security and are committed to their clients every step of the way. Dedicated account representatives have the latest training and tools to ensure transparency and best-inclass services to their clients. Their services, including the Precious Metals IRA, Gold IRA Rollover, Silver IRA Rollover and physical delivery of both gold and silver bars and coins, continue to set the industry standard.



"We are so proud to announce our partnership with American Hartford Gold. Key partners like AHG are the reason we get to do what we love, and we look forward to representing their brand in an exciting way heading to Southern California,” said Co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports, Matt Tifft.



To learn more about investing in physical precious metals such as gold and silver, investors can call 866-342-2257.

LFM PR

