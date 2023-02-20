Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Daytona International Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1 Allmendinger started the Daytona 500 29th in the No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1 after finishing 15th in the first Blue Green Duel Thursday night.

After losing the draft on the first round of green-flag pit stops, Allmendinger battled for the free pass position and finished stage one in 33rd.

Back on the lead lap, Allmendinger fought through traffic and worked on pit strategy to finish stage two in eighth place, earning his first stage points of the season.

During the final stage, Allmendinger led a lap but lacked the speed to stay at the front. Restarting as the third car on the inside line and being in contention on the final restart, Allmendinger was caught up in a last-lap crash and brought the No. 16 Camaro ZL1 home in sixth. “I’m really pleased with the finish we had. Any time you get to start the season with a top 10 in the Daytona 500 it’s a big deal. I felt like our car handled very well. It was just tough racing that was very track-position oriented. When we got out front, we just lacked a little bit of speed to stay up there; that was the toughest thing. Overall, our guys did a great job and fought hard throughout the day. You just have to be there at the end. We had a shot to win the Daytona 500. That’s pretty freaking cool. I wish we could have done it, but all you can ask for is having a real opportunity, and we did tonight. That’s pretty special.” - AJ Allmendinger