RCR NCS Post Race Report: Daytona International Speedway

“Our Bass Pro Shops Club/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet was fast tonight. We were in a good situation to win another Daytona 500, but it didn’t work out. The No. 6 car drove through the No. 24 and it took me out. The No. 6 car was good enough that he could drive through whoever he needed to, or just wreck them, and that’s what you do when it’s last laps of the Daytona 500. I hate it because I really wanted to get Kyle Busch in Victory Lane. Looking back at it, I should have been a little more selfish at that point. I wish we would have blocked both lanes truthfully, but it’s one of those deals. It’s a hard situation to be in. I also wish it would have went to the white flag. RCR as a whole, is really strong. It’s pretty cool to get where we did with being 1-2 in the Daytona 500 with two laps to go. It’s unfortunate because we were so close to winning another Daytona 500, and my teammate was trying to get his first one. We did it without having the fastest cars. We did it by executing well. We just didn’t finish it off in the last laps. Overall, a strong start to the year. On to California.” -Austin Dillon