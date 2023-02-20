Transcripts: Joey Logano - Pit Road Interview

Q. Joey, you had a clear shot out front; you could see where you needed to be. What are the emotions right now?

JOEY LOGANO: Second is the worst, man. You're so close. Leading the white flag lap there, I was up front. Kyle gave me a good push and, yeah, you're watching in the mirror and you're three wide across there. I felt like the three wide was going a hurt a lane; looked like Kyle was getting pushed ahead, and then Ricky started getting pushed ahead.

I knew if I went to the bottom my car didn't handle good enough. I already got pushed off the bottom once and I thought, if I go down there I'm probably going to get wrecked, and I don't know if I can get down there in time to throw the block and so I didn't want to wreck my car either.

Then you don't expect them to wreck either. You think you're racing to the checkered flag and you put yourself in the best position to try to win at the start-finish line, and just caution came out -- you wish you could race to the end. Obviously you can't when they wreck that much.

Congratulations to Ricky. There's nothing like winning the Daytona 500. That's why it stings so much finishing second.

Still proud of the team, still proud of the effort coming off the championship last year and bringing this Shell-Pennzoil Mustang back toward the front and getting a Ford close to the front. Wish it was in Victory Lane, though.

NASCAR PR