The Future Starts Now: Xfinity Introduces New Network Brand, Partnerships for 2023 NASCAR Season

Today, Xfinity announced its plans for the 2023 NASCAR season, its fourth as a Premier Partner and ninth as an entitlement partner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including the launch of the next-generation Xfinity 10G Network, which provides customers with a powerful Internet connection today, while building toward a faster, more reliable tomorrow. Additionally, Xfinity announced new partnerships with 23XI Racing, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace.

“NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary season and the Daytona 500 provide a great platform to introduce the next generation Xfinity 10G Network to fans and to our customers,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnerships, Comcast. “We are also looking forward to partnering with 23XI Racing and their incredible roster of drivers to continue connecting our customers to the sport they love in new and imaginative ways.”

The new partnership between Xfinity and 23XI Racing showcases the limitless potential, as they work together on opportunities both on and off the track, including Xfinity 10G network integration, the primary sponsor of Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD for the Atlanta NASCAR Cup Series race and Xfinity Rewards customer fan experiences such as Pit Box VIP access, driver meet-and-greet appearances with Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick and more.

“The chance to work with Xfinity is great for the 23XI family,” said NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. “We look forward to opportunities where we can collaborate on initiatives that drive progress and innovation in the sport.”

“I’m excited to work with Xfinity in this new capacity as they partner with the No. 45 team and 23XI Racing,” said NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick. “The Xfinity Series has been such an integral and memorable part of my career, and I look forward to continuing to make memories throughout the Cup series and having Xfinity support my journey in NASCAR.”

Xfinity 10G Network

The Xfinity 10G Network is a next-generation broadband network that continues to get smarter, faster, and more reliable. It delivers multi-gigabit Internet speeds, the nation’s largest network of WiFi hotspots, and powerful Internet devices in the home that can seamlessly connect hundreds of devices and data-intensive applications. More information about the Xfinity 10G Network can be found here. Visit Xfinity to learn more and sign up for these exciting new products.

23XI Racing

The partnership between Xfinity and 23XI Racing, makes Xfinity the Official Integrated Communications partner of the team. As part of the partnership, Xfinity will be a primary car branding sponsor, and will work in tandem with 23XI on content creation, branding and initiatives focused on bringing more diversity to the sport of NASCAR. Additionally, through Xfinity Rewards, customer fan experiences will include 23XI Pit Box VIP access and driver meet-and-greets with Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.

Xfinity Rewards

Xfinity Rewards is a free, customer appreciation loyalty program that provides special perks and experiences to its members. During the 2023 NASCAR season, Xfinity will continue to connect fans to more of what they love, by providing rewards members with opportunities such as: exclusive behind-the-scene access, race and suite tickets, pit and garage tours, driver meet-and-greets and more VIP experience.

At Daytona 500, Xfinity Rewards members will be able to meet NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, who will serve as a Xfinity brand ambassador in his 23rd and final season this year. A select group of Xfinity Rewards members will receive exclusive, VIP, behind-the-scenes access like Victory Lane, suite tickets, and more surprises.



Xfinity PR