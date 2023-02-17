LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Report: DAYTONA 500 Duels

*Jimmie Johnson competed in the first duel to determine his starting position for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. With his 14th-place finish, Johnson will start Sunday's race from the 29th position.
Jimmie Johnson Post-Race Thoughts: “My first race in the Next Gen car is done and we finished 14th in the Duel. Wish that we finished a little bit better, but we got a ton of great reps for the No. 84 Carvana Chevy team. I have new over-the-wall guys, a new spotter, new crew chief, a new team - to have this behind us is really good and I think it was a really successful day. I wish that our strategy was a bit better for the cars we were running with, but we have 500 miles on Sunday to figure that out.”