LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Report: DAYTONA 500 Duels

*Noah Gragson competed in the second duel to determine his starting position for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. With his 11th-place finish, Gragson will start Sunday's race from the 22nd position.

Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: “The guys up front were getting really 'squirrley' and I didn’t want to chance it, but I have a really good idea of what we need for Sunday's race. Good job by every one on our No. 42 Wendy's Chevrolet to get us here."