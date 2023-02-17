Transcripts: Chandler Smith - Pit Road Interview

Q. Chandler Smith, gave it a valiant effort. First time ever being in one of these cars, and things just didn't go smooth from last night. I know you gave it your all, but what do you take from this experience?

CHANDLER SMITH: Just taking an opportunity that Chris Rice and Matt Kaulig gave me there. Before I said I'm fine if I don't make it, but it would be awesome if I make it I believe everything happens for a reason. I'm I believer.

I'm fine with this. I had a lot of fun right there. I learned a lot, a lot, a lot, now I get what these guys talk about when you run on a Sunday you gain a lot of experience. That translates into Saturdays and Sundays.

Even from that one Duel I learned so, so much, which was awesome and I'm taking that in. Yeah, I just can't thank everybody enough at Kaulig Racing, all the men and women that just put a full effort into coming down here and trying to attempt the Daytona 500 in a third car, first time as an organization.

We weren't able to get it this year, but hopefully we can come back next year and make another attempt and get in on time.

NASCAR PR