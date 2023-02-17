Transcript: Joey Logano - Frontstretch Interview

Q. The defending series champion has not skipped a beat. What did you take away from winning tonight?

JOEY LOGANO: Just a great job by the Shell-Pennzoil team. The execution of this race is everything because you know most likely there won't be a caution so you've got to do a good job on pit road, cycle yourself to the front.

But then I am sitting there as the leader and I'm like, man, I am a sitting duck. This is not where you want to be.

I was hoping they started racing back there, which they did, which ended up kind of working out for me. And then when the 20 got to me, I saw Blaney was behind me. I said, that's my buddy. I've got to stick with him. I knew the 20 would make the run to the outside, and I probably wasn't going to be able to defend that, and just waited for the 12 to push me through there.

Good Penske effort there to get a Duels win. Much better than what happened last year, so glad to have a nice start here for the season.

NASCAR PR