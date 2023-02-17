Thursday, Feb 16

Transcripts: Zane Smith - Pit Road Interview

NASCAR Cup Series News
Thursday, Feb 16 7
Transcripts: Zane Smith - Pit Road Interview

Q. Zane Smith just raced his way into the Daytona 500. You told me earlier today there were no nerves, you didn't have time for nerves. Were there nerves when you got down to the end there?

ZANE SMITH: Very. Once we got to about 10 to go I'm lake, man, please, please no caution. But just a huge shout-out to my whole FRM team, our Wellcare Mustang was good enough to get in, which there's a lot of really good open cars.

Just so proud of everyone. Wellcare and better, Ford Performance. I don't know what life is. I had Jimmie Johnson parked behind me. I watched him all my life growing up and still is my idol.

Just unbelievable being in the Great American Race.

NASCAR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA results from Daytona International Speedway Transcript: Joey Logano - Frontstretch Interview »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.