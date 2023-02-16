Cottonelle® Brings a New Meaning to DownThereCare with theNo. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Pit Crew

Cottonelle® is a proud sponsor of JTG racing and is excited to debut the new pit crew uniforms for the 2023 racing season – featuring Cottonelle right where it belongs – downthere.

In addition to covering the side and rear of the No. 47 Kroger® Camaro for the historic Daytona 500, Cottonelle® will have prime real estate on the pit crew’s No. 47 Kroger Racing fire suits during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season in its entirety. Additionally, Cottonelle has premium placement on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Kroger Racing fire suit.

“Yeah, Cottonelle will be in the normal (chest) area on mine,” laughed Stenhouse Jr., who kept mentioning he needed to do more squats before agreeing to it. “It’s clever, and our pit crew will have some fun with it.”

This is a first-of-its-kind of product placement for both Cottonelle and JTG Daugherty Racing and an important one considering Cottonelle® has the right kind of care for everyone’s downthere – including the team’s pit crew.

“Cottonelle is dedicated to providing the right kind of care for everyone’s down there,” said Elizabeth Metz, Vice President of Cottonelle. “Whether you’re hard-to-clean, steamy, swampy, sensitive, or whatever else you may experience, Cottonelle has you covered. We’re excited to show up in a new way with our long-standing JTG partnership and better support the Cottonelle mission of downtherecare.”

Last season, the pit crew’s fire suits were black and yellow with Viega branding. This year they will have a cleaner look with white and blue colors that include Cottonelle, Kroger and additional hero branding.

“We had a sponsor in the plumbing industry last year, and it’s entertaining to keep it rolling with Cottonelle on our Kroger Racing fire suits this year,” said Nick Patterson, No. 47 Kroger/Cottonelle Camaro jackman. “We’re looking forward to having fun with it and hopefully spraying some Cottonelle TP in Daytona’s victory lane.”

The pit crew returns to action tonight (2/16) during the Daytona Duels live on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90). The Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 starts at 7 PM ET followed by Duel 2 at 9 PM ET on the same networks. The iconic Daytona 500 airs on Sunday, February 19 on FOX at 2:30 PM ET.

JTG Racing PR