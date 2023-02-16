NCS: Hendrick Motorsports sweep the Daytona 500 front row

Hendrick Motorsports swept the Daytona 500 front row on qualifying for Sunday's Daytona 500.

Alex Bowman took the pole with a top speed of 181.686 mph in his Hendrick Chevrolet. His teammate Kyle Larson was second with a top speed of 181.057 mph. Both drivers are locked for the front row for Sunday's "Great American Race," while others will have to race their way in during the duels on Thursday night.

For Bowman, this marks his sixth straight front row start in the Daytona 500.

"I'm so proud of the engine shop, all the guys" Bowman told FS1 post-qualifying. "I'm just fortunate to qualify some really fast cars. It's really cool to see Hendrick cars one, two, three."

Hendrick Motorsports leads all other active teams with 16 career poles in the Daytona 500. Richard Childress Racing is next on the list with 6 Daytona 500 poles.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson who embarks on a new venture as a co-owner with Legacy Motorclub formerly Petty GMS Racing locked himself a starting spot in the 500 as well as Travis Pastrana, who returns to NASCAR with a start in the 500 with 23XI Racing.

Four drivers still have yet to lock themselves into the race. Connor Daly, Chandler Smith, Austin Hill and Zane Smith.

Daly, who is coming from the IndyCar series failed to post a lap due to oil line issues.

The Duels at Daytona are set to begin shortly after 7p.m. Eastern on FS1.