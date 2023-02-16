Ford Performance Daytona 500 Qualifying

Ford Qualifying Results:

4th – Aric Almirola

5th – Joey Logano

6th – Chase Briscoe

7th – Ryan Blaney

8th – Austin Cindric

9th – Harrison Burton

13th – Chris Buescher

16th – Ryan Preece

17th – Kevin Harvick

18th – Brad Keselowski

24th – Michael McDowell

29th – Zane Smith

34th – Todd Gilliland

37th – Cody Ware

38th – Riley Herbst

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang – “It feels good. Doug Yates did a great job bringing a lot of horsepower and Drew and all the guys on this team, and everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing did a great job of bringing speed. It feels good to show up down here with a fast race car and now we’ve just got to go execute the rest of the week.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Blue Def/Peak Ford Mustang – “It’s nice that the Fords have some speed. We usually come down here and struggle to get into the Top-10 in qualifying. We race really well, but we just don’t qualify great. So, it’s nice to see that we have some speed in the single-car stuff, which is a little different than what we normally have. You hope it continues throughout the weekend. I think we just added to our abilities here, which is cool.”

HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 Motorcraft/DEX Imaging Ford Mustang – “We definitely have a fast race car. The guys at the shop worked really hard at trying to get us a good qualifying spot. It’s important, even for the Duels, to have track position, so we’ll see how we can play it. It’s kind of what you do with it once you get it that matters, but I’m proud of our guys. We have a fast Ford Mustang and I’m excited for Motorcraft and DEX and the Wood Brothers. It could be a really great year for us, so I’m excited to go and try to get after it.”

Ford Performance PR