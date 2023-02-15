RCR Race Preview: Daytona International Speedway

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Daytona International Speedway... Austin Hill has made three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Daytona International Speedway. One year ago, in his debut with Richard Childress Racing piloting the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet, Hill qualified in the second position, led 23 total laps, and earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at the World Center of Racing. The Winston, Ga. native has also competed in six NASCAR Truck Series events, securing the checkered flag in his 2019 victory. Defending Race Winner... Hill returns to Daytona International Speedway as the defending race winner of the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300. In his first race with crew chief Andy Street and the RCR organization, Hill claimed the victory on a last lap pass over AJ Allmendinger. Rookie of the Year Recap... During his first season behind the wheel of the No. 21 Chevrolet for RCR, Hill posted one pole, two wins, 11 top-five, and 21 top-10 results, in route to capturing the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year honor. Hill's two victories came at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway, his Georgia home track. The 28-year-old driver led a total of 329 laps and finished sixth in the overall driver championship point standings. Double Duty... Hill will attempt to qualify for his first Daytona 500 as he pilots the No. 62 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series. Hill, who has to make the prestigious race on speed, completes single-car qualifying on Wednesday evening, followed by the 150-lap qualifying Duel race under the lights on Thursday. His starting position for the Great American Race will be determined prior to Hill climbing into his full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series ride for practice on Friday. Meet Hill... On Saturday, February 18 at 2:15 p.m. ET, Hill will participate in a fan Q&A session at the Chevy Stage in the Midway at Daytona International Speedway. About Bennett Family of Companies... McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com. AUSTIN HILL QUOTES: What is our outlook heading into Daytona International Speedway? “I’m super excited to get the year kicked off at Daytona. We had a really good season last year in the Xfinity Series, running consistently inside the top-five and starting the season off with a win at Daytona. Being the defending race winner on the Xfinity side is going to be cool to see if we can repeat. We seem to have a lot of success on the superspeedways, so hopefully we can use that momentum to our benefit. Then having the opportunity to run the Cup car adds to the level of excitement I have going into this Speedweek in Daytona. I’m going to approach racing in the Cup Series with the same mindset I have on the Xfinity side – to stay aggressive all race long and see where we end up.” Three drivers - Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, AJ Allmendinger - who won a good amount of NASCAR Xfinity Series races last season have moved on to the NASCAR Cup Series. Does this change your opinion of how many races you can win this season? “Obviously things shift with Noah (Gragson) and those guys moving up to the Cup level, but you also have new guys coming into the Xfinity Series scene that are going to be tough to beat. John Hunter Nemechek and Cole Custer – they are going to be fast each and every week. But to be honest, even if guys like Noah, Ty and AJ were staying, I still have just as much confidence racing against them as I do the competition I’m going to have this season. Last year, from what we learned at RCR to me being a rookie trying to figure out Xfinity cars and how much different they drive than the trucks, our group and myself as a driver learned a lot throughout the year. I learned different techniques and things that I can do to make our Chevrolets go fast even if they aren’t the best that day. We just try to salvage and get the best finish that we can. For me, being able to work with my crew chief, Andy Street, for a second season, and having the same No. 21 team that we had last year, really allows us to build off everything we learned to build momentum going into this season. I have all the confidence in the world in RCR and myself that we can go out and win a lot of races.” At the end of January, there was a NASCAR Xfinity Series test at Charlotte Motor Speedway. How did the test go and how different was the updated rules package? "The cars at the test were more different than we probably even expected. We did a lot of simulator time at both the RCR shop and the GM Tech Center and thought we had a good understanding of what it was going to be like with the new rear end for this season. Then we got to the racetrack and it drove nothing like it did in the simulator. During my first couple of laps on the track early in the test, I was sideways in the middle of the corner and felt like I was going to wreck it. That was something that stuck out to our team and to both myself and Sheldon (Creed) since we were sharing the car that day. We both had the same feeling. Last season with the old rear package, when you got to the center of the corner, you could throttle up and almost drive off the right rear a little bit - within a limit - and didn't feel like you were going to bust it. Then at the Charlotte test, from the first lap, I really thought I was going to bust it every lap. It was so sensitive as to where the slip of the right rear tire was and you lost a lot of lateral grip. You couldn't really lean on the right rear tire like you could before. That is an area that we will have to work on to get some right rear grip back into the car. It gave me the same sensation that I had in the Cup car last year when I ran at Michigan of the fine line with the right rear."